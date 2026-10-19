Hindustan Zinc Q2 Net Profit Jumps 142% To ₹6,412 Crore; EBITDA Up 108%

Hindustan Zinc |

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc Limited on Monday, October 19, 2026, announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹15,093 crore.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations increased by 77 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,093 crore, driven by higher metal prices, increased metal production, and better by-product realisation. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 62 per cent.

Production Highlights

The company recorded a second quarter mined metal production of 271 KT, up 5 per cent year-on-year. Refined metal production for the quarter was 264 KT, an increase of 7 per cent.

Cost of Production

Zinc cost of production excluding royalty was $703 per tonne, a 29 per cent improvement year-on-year. This was due to better mined grades, increased metal production, and higher renewable power consumption.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, Hindustan Zinc reported a record net profit of ₹11,881 crore, up 143 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from operations for the half-year period was ₹28,840 crore, an increase of 77 per cent.

Liquidity and Investment

As of September 30, 2026, the company had gross investments and cash of ₹17,439 crore. Total borrowings outstanding on the same date were ₹6,171 crore.

Management Commentary

Amarendu Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, said the company's record quarterly mined metal production of 271 KT and refined metal production of 264 KT demonstrated the strength of operations. Amit Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, noted the highest-ever quarterly financial performance with industry-leading EBITDA margin of 62 per cent.

ESG Initiatives

Renewable power consumption increased to 27 per cent of overall power consumption. The zinc alloy plant now sources 100 per cent power from renewable energy. The company partnered with MFL India for 30 EV trucks at Rampura Agucha for transportation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.