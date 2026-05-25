Hindustan Zinc’s Rampura Agucha Mine Becomes India’s First Zinc Mark Certified Mine

Hindustan Zinc Limited has announced that its Rampura Agucha Mine has become India’s first Zinc Mark-certified mine, marking a key milestone for responsible mining in the country. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc Limited has achieved a significant sustainability milestone after its Rampura Agucha Mine became India’s first Zinc Mark certified mine. The company said the certification reinforces its commitment to responsible production, transparent sourcing, and globally benchmarked ESG practices.

Rampura Agucha is described by the company as the world’s largest underground zinc-lead mine. Its certification under the Zinc Mark framework marks an important development for India’s mining sector and strengthens Hindustan Zinc’s position in ESG-focused and traceable supply chain markets.

Certification Validates Responsible Production

Zinc Mark is a globally recognised assurance framework that validates responsible zinc production against internationally benchmarked environmental, social and governance standards. It also evaluates responsible sourcing practices and transparency across the value chain.

According to Hindustan Zinc, the certification was awarded after an independent third-party assessment under the Copper Mark Assurance Framework. The assessment verified Rampura Agucha Mine’s compliance with responsible production standards across key ESG parameters. The company said the recognition reflects its continued focus on integrating sustainability, operational excellence and responsible production into its core business strategy.

End-To-End Responsible Zinc Production

The certification also strengthens Hindustan Zinc’s integrated approach towards responsible production across its value chain. The company said the development enables end-to-end responsible zinc production, from mining to smelting. This follows the recent Zinc Mark certification received by the company’s Chanderiya Smelting Complex. With both certifications, Hindustan Zinc said it has become the first company in India to offer responsibly sourced zinc across the given production chain.

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Global Customers Seek Traceable Metals

Hindustan Zinc said the recognition comes at a time when industries worldwide are placing greater emphasis on sustainable procurement and responsible sourcing. Customers are increasingly evaluating not just product quality, but also how metals are produced, sourced and governed across supply chains. The company supplies to key sectors including steel galvanisation, infrastructure, automobiles, renewable energy, electronics and advanced manufacturing. Demand for responsibly sourced and low-carbon emission materials is rising across these sectors as businesses align with ESG commitments, regulatory expectations and global procurement standards.

CEO Says Certification Will Build Customer Confidence

Speaking on the achievement, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said the Zinc Mark certification for Rampura Agucha Mine reflects the company’s integrated approach towards responsible production and ESG excellence across its value chain. He said global supply chains are evolving, with customers increasingly seeking responsibly sourced metals that support their sustainability priorities and compliance frameworks. The recognition, he added, strengthens customer confidence in Hindustan Zinc as a trusted partner delivering high-quality zinc backed by transparency and globally benchmarked ESG standards.

Company To Expand Zinc Mark Certification

Hindustan Zinc said Rampura Agucha Mine continues to set industry benchmarks through technology-led mining, operational excellence and sustainable resource management. The company is now progressively advancing Zinc Mark certification across its operations. It also highlighted ongoing sustainability-led initiatives in decarbonisation, circular economy practices, biodiversity conservation and water positivity.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, said it remains committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner while continuing to deliver responsibly produced metals for sustainable infrastructure, industrial growth and evolving customer expectations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information provided in the company’s press release/document and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.