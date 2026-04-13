Hindustan Zinc Wins Rajasthan Potash Block In April 2026 Critical Minerals Auction

Hindustan Zinc Limited has secured a key mineral asset after being declared the successful bidder. | File Image | Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper shares rose sharply amid strong silver and copper prices.

Mumbai: In a move that strengthens its resource portfolio, Hindustan Zinc Limited has emerged as the top bidder in a high-stakes mineral auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines.

Secures strategic asset

The company clinched the Jhandawali–Satipura amalgamated potash and halite block in Rajasthan after participating in the fifth tranche of critical mineral auctions. It secured the license with a final price offer of 03.05 percent, positioning itself to tap into strategic mineral reserves essential for industrial and agricultural applications. The official confirmation came via notification received on April 12, 2026.

Details of the block

The awarded block spans 1841.22 hectares and is classified at a G3 level of exploration, indicating preliminary resource estimation with further detailed studies required. The composite license structure allows Hindustan Zinc to undertake both exploration and mining, giving it long-term operational flexibility. This adds a new dimension to the company’s existing base metals portfolio.

Auction-driven expansion

The opportunity arose from a January 20, 2025 tender issued by the Ministry, inviting bids for critical and strategic mineral blocks. Hindustan Zinc participated in the live e-auction process and emerged ahead of competitors. The company’s leadership indicated that this acquisition aligns with its broader strategy to expand into minerals that support India’s resource security and industrial growth.

Long-term growth focus

With global demand for critical minerals rising, the acquisition signals Hindustan Zinc’s intent to diversify beyond traditional zinc and lead operations. The forthcoming execution of the composite license will mark the next step, enabling exploration activities and eventual production planning in Rajasthan.

In securing this block, Hindustan Zinc reinforces its position in India’s mining sector while aligning with national priorities around critical mineral development and self-reliance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a stock exchange filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.