Govt To Auction 19 Critical Mineral Blocks In 7th Tranche, Push For Self-Reliance In Clean Energy & Strategic Sectors

The government will auction 19 critical mineral blocks in its seventh tranche to boost self-reliance in key sectors like clean energy and technology. |

Mumbai: The Central Government is set to launch the seventh round of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks on Monday. A total of 19 blocks will be offered across different states.

The move is part of India’s larger plan to secure important raw materials needed for key industries.

Focus on Self-Reliance

The auction is important as India aims to reduce its dependence on imports for critical minerals. These minerals are essential for sectors like clean energy, advanced technologies, fertilisers, and defence.

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The initiative supports the country’s push towards becoming more self-reliant, especially at a time when global supply chains are facing disruptions.

Progress So Far

So far, the government has successfully completed six rounds of auctions. In these rounds, a total of 46 mineral blocks have already been awarded.

With the seventh round, the government is continuing its efforts to ensure a steady supply of important minerals for future needs.

Why Critical Minerals Matter?

Critical minerals like lithium, graphite, rare earth elements, tungsten, vanadium, and titanium are becoming increasingly important worldwide.

These minerals are used in batteries, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and high-tech industries.

However, their supply is limited and concentrated in a few countries, which creates challenges for global supply chains.

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Who Will Launch the Auction?

The auction will be launched by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey.

Their involvement highlights the importance the government is giving to this initiative.

DMF Summit Also Scheduled

Along with the auction launch, the government will also organise the National District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Summit 2026 on Monday and Tuesday in New Delhi.

This summit will focus on better use of funds for development in mining-affected areas.