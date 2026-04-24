Hindustan Zinc Profit Jumps 68% To ₹5,033 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Surges To ₹13,544 Crore

Hindustan Zinc posted strong Q4 FY26 results with net profit rising 68 percent year-on-year to Rupees 5,033 crore and revenue growing 49 percent to Rupees 13,544 crore. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc reported a 28.5 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 5,033 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue climbed to Rupees 13,544 crore. Compared to Rupees 3,916 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 3,003 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly performance reflects sustained growth momentum. Revenue also rose from Rupees 10,980 crore in Q3 FY26, highlighting strong demand across core business segments.

Profit Rises

On a year-on-year basis, profit surged 67.6 percent from Rupees 3,003 crore, while revenue from operations increased 49 percent from Rupees 9,087 crore. The growth was supported by improved realizations and higher contributions from zinc, lead, and silver segments. Sequentially, revenue increased by Rupees 2,564 crore, while profit rose by Rupees 1,117 crore, indicating operating leverage benefits.

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Operational Costs And Tax Expenses

Sequential performance showed steady expansion despite rising costs. Total expenses increased to Rupees 7,073 crore in Q4 from Rupees 6,068 crore in Q3 FY26, driven mainly by higher mining royalty and other operational costs. However, profit before tax rose to Rupees 6,751 crore from Rupees 5,230 crore, reflecting stronger revenue growth relative to costs. Tax expenses also increased to Rupees 1,718 crore in line with higher earnings.

Revenue From Operations

For the full year FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rupees 40,844 crore, up 19.8 percent from Rupees 34,083 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 33.6 percent to Rupees 13,832 crore from Rupees 10,353 crore. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 11.91, compared to Rupees 9.27 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 7.11 in Q4 FY25, indicating consistent profitability improvement.

Cost Management

The board approved an interim dividend of Rupees 11 per share for FY27, amounting to Rupees 4,648 crore, reflecting strong cash flows. Operating margin remained robust at 49 percent during the quarter, underlining efficient cost management. Overall, Hindustan Zinc closed FY26 on a strong note with consistent growth in both revenue and profitability, supported by core metal segment performance.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.