Hindustan Copper Charts ₹7,188.60 Crore Capex Plan, Unveils Vision 2030 Roadmap

Hindustan Copper outlined a capital expenditure plan of Rs 7,188.60 crore through 2030 while unveiling its Vision 2030 roadmap during its Annual Plan Meeting held on April 17–18, 2026. |

Kolkata: Hindustan Copper is setting the stage for its next growth phase, using its latest annual planning exercise to map out an ambitious expansion and modernization strategy.

Expansion Plan Accelerates

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has laid out an aggressive mine expansion roadmap, backed by a total capital expenditure of Rs 7,188.60 crore between 2026 and 2030, as detailed in the table on page 3 . Annual investments are set to rise from Rs 450.51 crore in 2026 to a peak of Rs 2,227.18 crore in 2029. This spending aligns with plans to scale total ore production capacity from 4.21 million tonnes per annum in 2025-26 to 12.20 million tonnes by 2029-30, signaling a near threefold increase.

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Profit Growth Outlook

The company has also projected a sharp rise in profitability alongside capacity expansion. As shown in the profit projections table on page 4, HCL expects profit after tax to grow from Rs 589 crore in 2026 to Rs 1,568 crore by 2030. Dividend payouts are similarly expected to increase from Rs 177 crore to Rs 470 crore over the same period. This reflects the company’s expectation that higher output and operational efficiencies will translate into stronger financial performance.

Digital Transformation Push

A major pillar of the roadmap is technology-led transformation. HCL launched its IT Vision 2026–2030, aiming to build a connected and intelligent enterprise. Key initiatives, described on page 5, include deploying private 5G networks, integrating AI and machine learning analytics, and setting up a centralized command and control centre . These steps are designed to improve productivity, enhance safety monitoring, and streamline operations across mining units.

Governance and Standardization

The company is also tightening governance frameworks alongside operational expansion. It introduced a License to Operate digital platform to centralize compliance processes with automated alerts and audit trails. Additionally, the release of a Standard Bidding Document aims to standardize procurement practices and reduce contractual risks. These measures indicate a parallel focus on transparency and process efficiency as the company scales up.

HCL’s Annual Plan Meeting also reinforced leadership alignment around long-term goals, with senior executives emphasizing productivity improvements, infrastructure upgrades, and diversification into critical minerals and renewable energy sectors.

The roadmap positions Hindustan Copper as a more diversified and technology-driven miner, with a clear focus on scaling production, improving efficiency, and strengthening governance frameworks to support sustained growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external sources or independent verification.