Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Wins ₹3,550 Crore Solar Orders, Crosses ₹10,062 Crore EPC Order Inflows

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secured new domestic orders worth approximately Rs 3,550 crore, including an 875 MW solar EPC project in Rajasthan valued at around Rs 3,490 crore and a 50 MW project in Maharashtra. |

Mumbai: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is closing FY26 on a strong note with a fresh set of large domestic solar project wins.

Secures Large EPC Orders

The company has bagged new domestic orders worth approximately Rs 3,550 crore, led by a major 875 MW AC solar EPC project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The contract, awarded by Coal India, carries a value of about Rs 3,490 crore, including operations and maintenance as well as applicable taxes.

In addition, the company secured a 50 MW AC project in Maharashtra from a private independent power producer, expanding its footprint across key solar markets in India.

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Strengthens Order Pipeline

With these wins, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s total EPC order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 10,062 crore, as highlighted in the press release on page 2. This milestone reflects a strong finish to the financial year, surpassing earlier internal targets. The scale of inflows indicates rising demand for utility-scale solar projects and underscores the company’s ability to secure large contracts in a competitive bidding environment.

Gains Strategic Momentum

Management indicated that the Coal India project marks a significant milestone as it represents the company’s first engagement with the public sector giant in the renewable space. The leadership sees this as an opportunity to participate in the broader clean energy transition.

The company also noted that India continues to demonstrate strong growth in renewable energy deployment, creating sustained opportunities for EPC players to scale operations and execution capabilities.

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Expands Global Footprint

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy operates as a global EPC solutions provider with a portfolio exceeding 26.1 GWp, including commissioned and under-construction projects. It also manages an operations and maintenance portfolio of 10.1 GWp, as mentioned in the company overview on page 2.

With presence across 28 countries spanning regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas, the company continues to leverage its global reach while strengthening its domestic project base.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s latest order wins reinforce its execution strength and position it for sustained growth as renewable energy demand accelerates across India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the provided corporate filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.