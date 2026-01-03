 Hindustan Zinc Reports 4% Rise In Q3 Mined Metal Output To 2,76,000 Tonnes
Hindustan Zinc Ltd (Vedanta group) reported a 4% increase in mined metal production to 2,76,000 tonnes in Q3 FY2025-26, driven by higher ore output, compared to 2,65,000 tonnes last year. Salable metal also rose 4%, with refined zinc at 2,21,000 tonnes and lead at 49,000 tonnes. Silver production dipped 1% to 158 MT, while wind power generation grew 5% to 50 million units.

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a four per cent rise in mined metal output to 2,76,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, primarily on account of higher ore production.

The company's mined metal output was 2,65,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The production of saleable metal during the third quarter also rose by four per cent. Of the total saleable metal output, refined zinc production was 2,21,000 tonnes and refined lead output was 49,000 tonnes. However, the saleable silver production during the quarter declined marginally by one per cent to 158 metric tonnes, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Wind power generation during the October-December quarter rose by five per cent to 50 million units in line with wind velocity. Hindustan Zinc Ltd, the world's largest integrated zinc producer, is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in the country. 

