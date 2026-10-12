India Curtailed 1.8 Billion Units Of Renewable Power In July-August Amid Record Demand, Coal Shortages: Report

Representational Image

India curtailed nearly 1.8 billion units of renewable electricity during July and August despite record power demand and declining coal inventories at thermal power stations, according to a report by Reuters citing data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The data showed that approximately 4.2% of solar electricity generated during the two months could not be accommodated by the grid.

The findings highlight growing infrastructure challenges as India rapidly expands renewable energy capacity to meet its clean energy ambitions.

Grid Constraints Force Curtailment

CREA attributed the curtailment to transmission limitations and operational restrictions that prevented renewable electricity from reaching consumers.

Government figures showed that India had already curtailed 14% of solar generation between April and June.

The country's transmission network has struggled to match the pace of renewable capacity additions, particularly in the solar sector.

India currently has approximately 304 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity, according to the report, and aims to achieve 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030.

Solar accounts for approximately 168 GW of installed capacity.

The curtailments occurred even as peak electricity demand reached 270 GW in July.

Coal inventories also declined considerably, with nearly half of India's coal-fired power stations holding less than four days of required stocks early this month.

The situation underscores the difficulty of balancing renewable generation, transmission availability and electricity demand.

Solar Generation Jumps 39%

India continued adding renewable energy capacity rapidly over the past year, helping non-fossil sources exceed half of total installed electricity generation capacity.

Solar electricity generation increased 39% year-on-year during the quarter ended September.

Renewable generation excluding large hydropower projects also crossed 100 billion units for the first time.

However, coal remained the principal source of electricity, accounting for approximately two-thirds of total generation during the quarter.

The report attributed continued coal dependence partly to rising electricity consumption and a 20% decline in hydropower generation linked to El Nino weather conditions.

Despite record renewable output, grid constraints limited the contribution of clean electricity.

The findings indicate that expanding transmission infrastructure and improving grid operations will be crucial to accommodating India's growing renewable energy production.