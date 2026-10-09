India's Coal Supply To Power Plants Rises 36% In October

The Coal Ministry on Friday reported that daily coal supplies to the power sector have risen by around 36% from the low recorded in September.

The ministry also noted a considerable slowdown in coal stock depletion, alongside an improvement in the availability of railway rakes for transportation.

“Stock depletion has slowed sharply, with the daily drawdown falling by more than half from 0.243 MT per day in September to 0.116 MT per day in October. The position is therefore stabilising, although stock rebuilding is yet to commence,” the ministry said in a statement.

Railway coal loading has also improved, averaging more than 465 rakes daily in October. The target of 470 rakes per day was achieved for three consecutive days, according to the ministry.

Coal transportation through other channels, including road networks, has increased as well.

Addressing media reports warning of potential power shortages due to low coal inventories at thermal power plants, the ministry clarified that the classification of a plant as having “critical stock” is based on prescribed norms.

It applies to plants whose coal inventories fall below the stipulated threshold and serves as an early-warning mechanism before an actual fuel shortage or loss of power generation occurs.

The ministry emphasised that a plant appearing on the critical-stock list does not necessarily mean it has exhausted its coal supplies or faces an immediate risk of shutting down.

It added that coal inventory levels should be assessed alongside the improvement in supplies since the low point recorded in September.