Coal India's September Supplies Up 12.5% To 61.20 MT Amid Rising Power Demand

Mumbai: Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced on 1 October 2026 that its coal supplies increased by 12.5 per cent to 61.20 million tonnes (MT) in September FY 2026-27, compared with 54.40 MT in the same month of the previous fiscal year. This rise comes amidst growing power demand.
Power Sector Supplies
Supplies to the power sector grew by 10.63 per cent, reaching 48.90 MT in September from 44.20 MT in the previous fiscal.
Non-Regulated Sector Growth
Coal supplies to the non-regulated sector also saw an increase of 19.41 per cent during the month.
Monthly Production Figures
CIL's coal production in September grew by 9.18 per cent to 53.50 MT, up from 49 MT last year.
Q2 Performance
For the second quarter (Q2) of the fiscal, CIL's coal supplies rose by 12.04 per cent to 186.04 MT, compared to the previous fiscal's Q2. Supplies to the power sector in Q2 increased by 11 per cent, reaching 148.20 MT from 133.50 MT in Q2 last year.
Quarterly Production
Coal production during Q2 grew by 3.81 per cent to 151.37 MT, against 145.82 MT in Q2 of the last financial year.
Stock Liquidation
Higher supplies allowed CIL to liquidate approximately 63 MT of pithead coal stocks during the first six months of FY 2026-27.
Fiscal Targets
CIL has a coal production target of 815 MT and a supply target of 850 MT for the current fiscal.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.