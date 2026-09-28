IEX Subsidiary Indian Coal Exchange Ltd Applies For Licence With Coal Controller Organisation

IEX |

Mumbai: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Indian Coal Exchange Limited, has applied for a licence with the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO). The CCO is the regulatory authority for coal exchanges in India.

Market Expansion

This move marks IEX's entry into the coal market, broadening its energy market offerings across the energy value chain. The company already operates in electricity markets and through the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX).

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Subsidiary Details

Indian Coal Exchange Limited was incorporated on June 1, 2026, with an authorised share capital of ₹100 crore. The subsidiary plans to operate a physical delivery-based coal trading exchange.

Trading Platform

The new exchange aims to provide an organised, transparent, and technology-enabled marketplace for coal trading, adhering to the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026. It will facilitate trades at designated delivery points to enable efficient price discovery and wider market access.

Operational Experience

IEX will leverage its 18 years of experience in developing transparent, technology-driven, and market-based trading platforms for this new venture. The company expects this to complement its existing electricity market business and its role in facilitating I-REC issuance.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.