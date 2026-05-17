Dodla Dairy Q4 Profit Falls 2.3% To ₹55.4 Crore, EBITDA Margin Drops Sharply To 3.4%

Dodla Dairy Profit Declines Slightly in Q4 |

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based dairy company Dodla Dairy reported a 2.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 55.4 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 56.7 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the fall in profit, the company managed to report steady growth in revenue.

Revenue Sees Moderate Growth

Revenue from operations increased 4.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 845 crore in Q4 FY26.

In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company had reported revenue of Rs 807.8 crore.

The growth was mainly supported by stable demand in the company’s dairy business.

Operating Margins Under Pressure

The company’s operating performance remained weak during the quarter.

Dodla Dairy’s EBITDA, which measures operating earnings, fell sharply by 56.5 per cent to Rs 29 crore from Rs 66.6 crore a year ago.

The EBITDA margin also dropped significantly to 3.4 per cent compared to 8.2 per cent in Q4 FY25.

The sharp decline in margins indicates rising operational costs and pressure on profitability.

Dividend Announced for Shareholders

Along with the quarterly results, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.

The dividend proposal will require approval from shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dodla Dairy has fixed July 7, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

The company’s 31st AGM is scheduled to take place on July 14, 2026.

Stock Under Pressure

Shares of Dodla Dairy closed more than 2.5 per cent lower on Friday ahead of the earnings announcement.

The stock has declined nearly 15.6 per cent during the last six months, losing around Rs 200 in value.

Currently, the stock is trading near Rs 1,025, while its 52-week high stands at Rs 1,525.

Investors are closely watching whether the company can improve margins and strengthen profitability in the coming quarters.