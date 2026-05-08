Parag Milk Foods Q4 Profit Rises 23% To ₹32 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹3,817 Crore

Parag Milk Foods reported strong fourth-quarter earnings growth driven by improved operational performance and stable dairy demand. |

Mumbai: Parag Milk Foods Ltd reported a 23 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 32.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, supported by operational efficiencies and steady growth across its dairy portfolio. Revenue from operations increased to Rupees 945.3 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 918.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while quarterly profit improved sequentially from Rupees 29.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Revenue Growth Supports Quarterly Performance

The company’s total income during the March quarter stood at Rupees 964.2 crore against Rupees 931.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 40.1 crore from Rupees 32.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 53.6 crore compared with Rupees 43.7 crore a year earlier, while finance costs declined to Rupees 20.5 crore from Rupees 25.2 crore during the same period. Depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rupees 17.5 crore for the quarter.

Sequential Profit Momentum Continues

Sequentially, consolidated revenue from operations declined 6.7 per cent from Rupees 1,012.7 crore in Q3 FY26, though profitability improved due to better cost management. Net profit rose 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 29.6 crore, while profit before tax increased from Rupees 32.6 crore in the December quarter to Rupees 40.1 crore in Q4 FY26. Basic earnings per share improved to Rupees 2.58 from Rupees 2.37 in the preceding quarter.

FY26 Revenue Climbs Above ₹3,800 Crore

For the financial year ended March 2026, Parag Milk Foods reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 3,817.5 crore, compared with Rupees 3,432.2 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 increased to Rupees 135.1 crore from Rupees 118.8 crore in the previous year, while total income rose to Rupees 3,871 crore from Rupees 3,472.5 crore. Annual basic earnings per share improved to Rupees 11.06 from Rupees 9.97 in FY25.

Board Recommends Final Dividend

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company also approved the allotment of 10 lakh equity shares to its ESOP Trust under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.