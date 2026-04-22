Mother Dairy FY26 Revenue Jumps 17 Per Cent To ₹20,300 Crore; Targets ₹24,000 Crore Turnover, No Milk Price Hike Planned

Mother Dairy reports 17% revenue growth in FY26, sets higher turnover target | Representational Image

New Delhi, April 22: Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal on better demand for its milk products and cooking oils, its new MD Jayateertha Chary said on Wednesday, adding that the company has set a 20 per cent revenue growth target for 2026-27.

Strong growth in FY26

Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR, is not contemplating any increase in milk prices despite a rise in input costs, he said.

"Our turnover grew 17 per cent to Rs 20,300 crore during 2025-26. In the last five years, the company's turnover has doubled to cross the Rs 20,000 crore milestone," Chary told PTI.

Its turnover stood at Rs 17,500 crore in 2024-25.

Drivers of growth

Chary noted that the company achieved volume and value growth during the last fiscal year, while attributing the success to "consumer trust" in its products.

Out of the total turnover, the dairy vertical contributed over Rs 15,000 crore, while edible oils and horticulture segments accounted for around Rs 5,000 crore. Around 63 per cent of the company's revenue came from Delhi-NCR and the remaining from the rest of India.

Value-added dairy products (over 23 per cent) and edible oils (25 per cent) contributed the most to the turnover growth. Milk business outpaced industry growth, delivering 11 per cent volume growth.

Outlook and pricing stance

On the outlook for the current 2026-27 fiscal, Chary said the company is targeting a strong 20 per cent growth.

When asked about plans to hike milk prices, he said, "Our input costs for milk procurement have increased. Prices of packaging materials have gone up by 20 per cent. We are currently absorbing the rise in input cost, and we are not contemplating any increase in prices as of now".

He said there is no issue with the supply of gas and packaged materials.

Expansion and product strategy

On plans to enter a new segment, Chary said the company is not looking at entering new segments but will expand its range in the product categories where it is already present.

Mother Dairy regularly introduces new varieties of ice cream and has recently introduced 'raita'. Regarding edible oils, he said the prices have inched up because of costly imports.

Capex and distribution expansion

On capacity expansion, Chary said the company had announced Rs 2,000 crore capex to expand dairy and horticulture businesses. It is setting up plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The company expects to complete these expansions by the end of the next calendar year.

The top official also highlighted that quick commerce contributed 5 per cent to its overall turnover. The sales through this channel are growing rapidly, reflecting accelerating digital adoption and expanding consumer access.

The company has expanded its distribution footprint to over 95 cities, achieving 100 per cent coverage across metros and Tier-II markets.

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Company profile

Mother Dairy, commissioned in 1974, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The company sells milk and milk products under the ‘Mother Dairy’ brand. It markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps, and concentrates are sold under the ‘Safal’ brand.

Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In edible oil, the company operates through 16 associated plants.

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