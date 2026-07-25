Prudent Corporate Net Profit Rises To ₹74.76 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹74.76 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹347.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to ₹293.76 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹368.46 crore, up from ₹304.03 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹268.23 crore, compared to ₹234.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹100.23 crore. This is an increase from ₹69.59 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹18.05. This is based on consolidated financial results.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results on July 25, 2026. The meeting commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 01:50 PM.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.