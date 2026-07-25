Mercury Laboratories Net Profit Up 88% To ₹39.19 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Mercury Laboratories Ltd reported an 88.08 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹39.19 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹20.84 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,596.32 crore, up from ₹1,044.24 crore in the previous year's first quarter. Total income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹1,601.54 crore, marking a significant rise from ₹1,070.09 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses and Profitability

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1,562.35 crore, compared to ₹1,040.64 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter improved to ₹2.48, from ₹1.30 in Q1 FY26.

Board Meeting Outcome

The company's Board of Directors met on 25 July 2026 and approved the unaudited standalone financial results. The meeting commenced at 9:30 a.m. IST and concluded at 11:33 a.m. IST.

Auditor's Review

The financial results were subject to a 'Limited Review' by the statutory auditors. The auditors' report indicated no material misstatement in the accompanying standalone financial statement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.