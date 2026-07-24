KFin Technologies Revenue Rises 30% To ₹356.5 Crore In Q1 FY27, Profit Declines

KFin Technologies' Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue rose 30.1 percent YoY to Rs 356.5 crore. | Representational Image

Mumbai: KFin Technologies Ltd. reported a 2.6 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased 30.1 percent to Rs 356.5 crore.

Compared with Rs 81.1 crore in the March 2026 quarter and Rs 77.3 crore in the year-ago period, profitability moderated despite robust revenue growth, reflecting higher operating expenses during the quarter.

Opening Performance Summary

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 356.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 274.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income increased to Rs 366.9 crore from Rs 284.1 crore.

However, profit after tax fell to Rs 75.2 crore from Rs 77.3 crore despite the strong top-line growth as expenses increased at a faster pace.

Sequential Performance

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased 2.7 percent from Rs 347.3 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

Total income edged up to Rs 366.9 crore from Rs 362.3 crore, while total expenses rose to Rs 263.2 crore from Rs 247.1 crore. Profit before tax declined to Rs 103.4 crore from Rs 110.7 crore, while profit after tax decreased 7.3 percent from Rs 81.1 crore.

Unlike the March quarter, the June quarter did not include the statutory impact relating to the new Labour Codes on gratuity and leave encashment.

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Key Drivers

The domestic mutual fund investor solutions business remained the largest contributor, generating Rs 217.8 crore in revenue during the quarter.

International and other investor solutions contributed Rs 103.2 crore, while issuer solutions generated Rs 35.6 crore.

Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 4.36, while diluted EPS was Rs 4.34. During the quarter, the company allotted 303,584 equity shares under its employee stock option plans.

Additional Highlights

The company maintained a provision of Rs 91.55 million relating to a legacy client matter disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.

Separately, shareholders approved a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY2025-26 at the annual general meeting held on July 22, 2026.

Annual consolidated revenue for FY2025-26 stood at Rs 1,301.5 crore, while annual profit after tax was Rs 343.7 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.