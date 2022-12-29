Listing of equity shares of KFin Technologies Ltd

KFin Technologies Ltd. has informed the trading members of the exchange that from December 29, 2022, the equity shares of the company are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange via an exchange filing.
The shares will be in the list of ''B'' Group securities.
For further details, please refer to the notice no 20221228- dated December 28, 2022.
