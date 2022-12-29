e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessListing of equity shares of KFin Technologies Ltd

Listing of equity shares of KFin Technologies Ltd

The shares will be in the list of ''B'' Group securities. For further details, please refer to the company issued notice

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: KFin Tech (Representative)
Follow us on

KFin Technologies Ltd. has informed the trading members of the exchange that from December 29, 2022, the equity shares of the company are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange via an exchange filing.

The shares will be in the list of ''B'' Group securities.

For further details, please refer to the notice no 20221228- dated December 28, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Listing of equity shares of KFin Technologies Ltd

Listing of equity shares of KFin Technologies Ltd

Mamaearth parent company, Honasa, files IPO papers with SEBI

Mamaearth parent company, Honasa, files IPO papers with SEBI

NTPC starts commercial operation at second phase of Nokhra solar PV project

NTPC starts commercial operation at second phase of Nokhra solar PV project

Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window

Raymond Limited announced closure of trading window

US antitrust lawsuit against Dr Reddy's voluntarily dismissed

US antitrust lawsuit against Dr Reddy's voluntarily dismissed