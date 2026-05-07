Fairfax India Commits ₹2,000 Crore To Raise Stake In IIFL Capital

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in IIFL Capital Services through a preferential allotment priced at Rs 350 per share. |

Mumbai: IIFL Capital Services is preparing for a major ownership shift after Canada-based Fairfax India decided to deepen its bet on the financial services company with a Rs 2,000 crore capital infusion. The deal is expected to reshape the company’s next phase of growth while strengthening its balance sheet and governance structure.

Fairfax Expands Presence

Fairfax India, through its wholly owned subsidiary FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd, will increase its holding in IIFL Capital through a combination of preferential allotment, open offer and arrangements with existing promoters. The transaction will take Fairfax’s total holding to a minimum of 51 percent, making it a key promoter alongside Nirmal Jain and R. Venkataraman.

The investment comes at a price of Rs 350 per share and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, including open offer requirements under SEBI norms. Fairfax and its affiliate currently own around 30.5 percent in the company.

Growth Plans Accelerate

IIFL Capital said the fresh funds would help expand operations across capital markets, wealth management, institutional equities, investment banking and related financial services businesses. The company believes the strengthened capital base will improve its ability to capture opportunities emerging in India’s fast-growing financial sector. The company also expects Fairfax’s international network and financial strength to help improve institutional credibility, widen global relationships and lower the cost of capital over time.

Promoters Back Deal

Fairfax founder Prem Watsa said the group’s long partnership with IIFL Capital and its founders gave it confidence to commit additional capital for the company’s future expansion. He highlighted the firm’s growing wealth and asset management business along with its established retail broking franchise.

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Nirmal Jain described Fairfax as a trusted long-term partner that has worked with the IIFL Group for more than 15 years, while R. Venkataraman said the timing was right for the company to align with a strong global parent as Indian financial markets enter a new growth phase.

The proposed transaction remains subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals before completion. This article is based solely on the company’s exchange filing and press release dated May 7, 2026, and does not include independent reporting or verification.

This article has been prepared solely based on the company’s stock exchange filing and official press release dated May 7, 2026. The content is intended for informational and editorial purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial recommendation, or independent verification of the claims made by the company.