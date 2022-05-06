Fairfax, Quess commit Rs 300 cr to set up a 350-bed speciality paediatric centre

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) along with Quess Corp Ltd. (“Quess”), business services provider, has announced the signing of a MoA with Christian Medical College (“CMC”), Vellore, to set up a paediatric specialty centre at its Kannigapuram campus.

The proposed centre, which will be called the ‘CMC Vellore Paediatric Specialty Centre’, will have 350 beds covering a range of paediatric specialties.

Fairfax and Quess have pledged up to Rs 300 crore towards setting up this centre, with the vision to provide leading state-of-the-art paediatric medical and surgical services.

In addition to treatment, the centre will also focus on education, training and research. This will help meet the medical needs of patients coming not only from different parts of India but across the globe for consultation and treatment.

The centre, upon completion, will be located in a building named the ‘Fairfax-Quess Block’ and will add to the existing capacity of the well-renowned multi-specialty medical institution in Vellore. It will also support the development of programs, services and resources that are scalable and transferable for potential expansion to future sites across the country.

The MoA also outlines the formation of a ‘Project Implementation Committee’ that will be set up for the guidance, supervision and management of the project during the planning, construction and operational phases. The committee will be chaired by the Director of CMC Vellore and will consist of members nominated by CMC Vellore, Fairfax and Quess.

Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax, said, “We are excited to partner with CMC Vellore, which has a long-established culture of caring for the poor and vulnerable, on the development of this centre. Fairfax is committed to giving back to the communities where we operate and we believe this initiative will enable CMC to lead the way in transforming paediatric care in India.”

Dr. J V Peter, Director of CMC, said, “With this centre, we have come full circle from our initial focus on mothers and children to developing and providing paediatric specialization services and training programs for the country. We are confident that this project will be a game-changer in the paediatric specialization domain.”

Ajit Isaac, Chairman of Quess, said, “This partnership takes our commitment of “impacting lives” further by improving medical care access for children in need.”

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:36 PM IST