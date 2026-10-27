OneSource Specialty Pharma Reports Strong Q2 FY27 With 37% Revenue Growth, Adjusted PAT Doubles

OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited |

Mumbai: OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd on Tuesday reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company's revenue rose to ₹516.2 crore, marking a 37 per cent increase year-on-year and a 15 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter.

Financial Performance

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹163.3 crore, a 53 per cent increase year-on-year and a 32 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA margin expanded to 31.6 per cent, up 329 basis points year-on-year and 416 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

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Adjusted Profit and EPS

Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) reached ₹93.7 crore, surging 109 per cent from the previous year and 47 per cent from the prior quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was ₹8.2, also up 109 per cent year-on-year and 47 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Operational Highlights

The growth was attributed to new drug-device combination (DDC) capacity, strong master service agreement (MSA) execution, and multiple product launches across all business segments. The company commercialised its second cartridge line and reported robust biologics momentum with a new US biotech partner onboarded.

Management Commentary

Neeraj Sharma, CEO and MD of OneSource Specialty Pharma, stated that the second quarter delivered strong sequential growth, driven by the new DDC capacity. Sharma added that the second half of the fiscal year is expected to see new launches and a significant ramp-up in commercial volumes.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.