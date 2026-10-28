Adani Enterprises Q2 Profit Falls 55% To ₹1,492 Crore, Revenue Surges 75% To ₹37,216 Crore

Adani Enterprises' Q2 FY27 profit attributable to owners fell 55 percent to Rs 1,492 crore. |

Mumbai: Adani Enterprises Limited reported a 55 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company to Rs 1,492.04 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 3,303.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the decline in profit, revenue from operations surged 75.1 percent to Rs 37,215.62 crore from Rs 21,248.51 crore a year earlier, according to the company's stock exchange filing on Wednesday, October 28.

Revenue Growth

Total consolidated income increased 74.1 percent to Rs 38,023.11 crore from Rs 21,844.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses rose to Rs 36,021.09 crore from Rs 21,029.72 crore, reflecting higher expenditure during the quarter.

However, profit before exceptional items and tax jumped 145.8 percent to Rs 2,002.02 crore from Rs 814.35 crore last year.

Profit Decline

The decline in reported profit came against a high base in the September 2025 quarter, when the company recorded exceptional gains of Rs 3,583.28 crore.

Total consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,220.99 crore, compared with Rs 3,414.43 crore a year earlier, representing a decline of 64.2 percent.

Profit attributable to owners, the figure used for the headline comparison, declined 54.8 percent to Rs 1,492.04 crore.

Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 11.05 against Rs 27.46 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential Recovery

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Adani Enterprises returned to profitability after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,461.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 13 percent sequentially from Rs 32,923.98 crore.

The June quarter included an exceptional charge of Rs 2,644.02 crore related to a settlement with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Business Performance

The copper business recorded revenue of Rs 14,772.36 crore, compared with Rs 1,358.64 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Airport revenue increased to Rs 3,698.41 crore from Rs 3,206.72 crore, while the new energy ecosystem business reported revenue of Rs 3,571.78 crore against Rs 3,155.96 crore.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue increased 62.3 percent to Rs 70,139.60 crore from Rs 43,209.71 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 240.55 crore for the six-month period, compared with a profit of Rs 4,390.91 crore a year earlier.

Profit attributable to owners for the half-year stood at Rs 331.81 crore, compared with Rs 4,188.94 crore in H1 FY26.

Auditor Disclosure

The company's statutory auditor issued a modified review conclusion relating to ongoing investigations and alleged misuse of funds at subsidiary Mumbai International Airport Limited.

The matter involves Rs 845.76 crore in works contracts. The company has stated that the financial implications will be assessed after the legal proceedings conclude.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.