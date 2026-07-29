Adani Enterprises Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Loss Of ₹1,461.54 Crore, Impacted By OFAC Settlement

Mumbai: Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,461.54 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), ended 30 June 2026, compared to a profit of ₹976.48 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹33,546.26 crore.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹32,923.98 crore, a decrease from ₹32,439.31 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) but an increase from ₹21,961.20 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹32,251.62 crore.

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Exceptional Item

The company reported an exceptional loss of ₹2,644.02 crore for the quarter, arising from a settlement payment to the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) related to investigations into allegations made in June 2025 reports. This payment was made on 14 May 2026.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net loss of ₹890.34 crore for Q1 FY27, against a profit of ₹493.85 crore in Q1 FY26. Standalone total income was ₹6,823.40 crore, with revenue from operations at ₹5,953.89 crore.

New Independent Director

The board approved the appointment of Anju Abrol as an independent director for a first term of three years, effective from 29 July 2026. Abrol (DIN: 11841715) brings over 30 years of global banking experience across Asia Pacific, the USA, and Australia.

Share Capital and Placement

Following the quarter end, Adani Enterprises completed a Qualified Institutional Placement, allotting 5,20,29,136 equity shares at an issue price of ₹2,883 per share, aggregating to ₹15,000 crore. Basic earnings per share for Q1 FY27 were ₹(8.91), down from ₹7.12 in Q1 FY26.

Auditor’s Report Note

The auditor's review report included a modified opinion regarding Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) due to ongoing legal proceedings concerning potential conflict of interest and alleged misuse of funds aggregating ₹845.76 crore. This matter has been qualified in previous audit reports as well.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.