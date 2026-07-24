Adani Enterprises Denies Plans To Launch Airline Business

Adani Enterprises on Friday denied reports and market speculation that the Adani Group is considering entering the airline business, stating that it has no plans to launch a new airline.

In an exchange filing, the company said media reports suggesting that it was evaluating an airline venture were “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”

Adani Enterprises clarified that it is not considering any proposal to enter the aviation carrier business.

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The clarification followed media reports, which stated that the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate was exploring the possibility of launching a new airline.

The reports said that such a move could potentially increase competition in India’s aviation market, which is currently dominated by IndiGo and Air India.

However, Adani Group has previously indicated that it does not intend to operate an airline. In December 2025, Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Gautam Adani and a director at Adani Airports, had told Reuters that the group was not interested in entering the airline sector.

Jeet Adani had said that running an airline involved thin margins and required a different operational approach.

He highlighted that the group’s strength lies in developing and managing large-scale physical infrastructure projects with long-term investment horizons.

The Adani Group has nevertheless established a strong presence in India’s aviation ecosystem. Through Adani Airports Holdings, the group operates eight airports across the country, including the Mumbai International Airport.

The conglomerate has expanded its footprint in airport infrastructure, passenger services and aviation-related assets, making it one of India’s largest private airport operators.

However, the company has maintained that its focus remains on airport infrastructure rather than operating passenger airlines.

The denial comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is witnessing consolidation, with IndiGo and Air India controlling a dominant share of domestic air traffic.

The sector has seen the exit of several airlines over the years, including Jet Airways and Go First, while newer players such as Akasa Air continue to expand.