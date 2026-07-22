Adani Defence Becomes 1st Private Firm To Develop IAF's Advanced AEW&C Platform With DRDO | X - ANI

New Delhi, July 22: In a bid to develop India's next-generation airborne surveillance programme for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Adani Defence and Aerospace and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have signed a landmark agreement for AEW&C-MKII, India's next-generation Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) programme.

The programme makes Adani Defence & Aerospace the first private Indian company to be entrusted with the development, integration and lifecycle support of an airborne mission platform of this scale and complexity.

Adani Defence and DRDO will jointly develop, manufacture and integrate the airborne mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft for the IAF. The programme also includes integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support for up to 30 years. The induction for AEW&C-MKII is planned for 2032-33.

Adani Defence & Aerospace and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have signed an agreement for AEW&C-MKII, India's next-generation Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) programme for the Indian Air Force (IAF), reinforcing the country's commitment to… pic.twitter.com/TfMPvubFJl — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

Advanced Surveillance Capability

Described as the "eyes in the skies", AEW&C aircraft are among the most critical assets in modern air warfare.

They provide long-range surveillance, early threat detection and real-time command and control, enabling faster, better-informed operational decisions.

AEW&C-MKII will significantly enhance the IAF's situational awareness, force coordination and network-centric operations.

Proud to partner with @DRDO_India for the AEW&C MKII programme. As the first private Indian company entrusted with the development, integration and 30 years of lifecycle support for an airborne mission platform, we are advancing #AatmanirbharBharat. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eUe6I72FMg — Adani Defence and Aerospace (@AdaniDefence) July 22, 2026

Indigenous Defence Collaboration

The collaboration combines DRDO's expertise in defence research and mission systems with the capabilities of Adani Defence & Aerospace in advanced manufacturing, systems integration and lifecycle support, creating one of India's most advanced indigenous airborne surveillance platforms.

With only five countries — the United States, France, Israel, China and Sweden — having developed indigenous AEW&C capabilities, AEW&C-MKII will place India among this select group. The platform will be integrated with the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS), the nationwide command-and-control network that links surveillance, air defence and operational assets in real time.

This integration will strengthen national air defence through faster decision-making, seamless battlespace coordination and enhanced operational responsiveness.

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