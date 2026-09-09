Adani Enterprises Shares Rise 4.5% After Airport Arm Signs Deal With BlackRock, Temasek For 5.5% Stake

The company’s stock has gained more than 35% in 2026 so far, compared with a decline of around 10% in the benchmark Nifty 50. |

Shares of Adani Enterprises climbed over 4% on Wednesday after its airport subsidiary announced a fundraising agreement with leading global investors, including BlackRock, Temasek, Premji Invest and Alpha Wave.

The stock emerged among the top gainers on the Nifty index, rising despite a broader market decline. Adani Enterprises shares were trading 4.5% higher at Rs 3,093 during morning trade.

The company’s stock has gained more than 35% in 2026 so far, compared with a decline of around 10% in the benchmark Nifty 50.

According to a regulatory filing dated September 9, Adani Enterprises entered into a shareholders’ agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and the identified investors for raising capital through the issuance of equity shares by AAHL.

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The transaction will allow investors to acquire up to 5.54% stake in the airport operator. The investor group includes Alpha Wave III, Premji Invest, Temasek’s Jongsong Investments and four BlackRock funds.

The BlackRock entities participating in the agreement include BlackRock Global Allocation Portfolio, BlackRock Global Funds - Global Allocation Fund, BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and BlackRock Global Funds - Fixed Income Global Opportunities Fund.

Adani Airport Holdings attracts global investors

The fundraising exercise marks a significant development for AAHL, which is India’s largest private-sector airport operator. Earlier reports indicated that BlackRock was considering a major equity investment in the company as part of a transaction that could value AAHL at more than $20 billion.

However, Adani Enterprises has not disclosed details of the fundraising, including the issue price, valuation or total capital raised.

The transaction involves the issuance of fresh equity shares by AAHL rather than a sale of existing shares by Adani Enterprises. The company currently owns 100% of the airport operator.

The rights under the shareholders’ agreement will become effective after the completion of the first tranche of investment and will later be incorporated into AAHL’s Articles of Association.

Airport business expands footprint across India

AAHL manages a significant share of India’s aviation infrastructure. During FY26, the company handled nearly 23% of the country’s passenger traffic and around 29% of air cargo movement.

Its airport portfolio includes facilities in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. The company is also developing the Navi Mumbai airport project.

The participation of global investors such as BlackRock and Temasek highlights increasing investor interest in India’s airport infrastructure sector.