Adani Airports Eyes ₹9,825 Crore Global Fundraise To Accelerate Infrastructure Expansion

Adani Airports | File photo

Ahmedabad: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) will raise Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) in primary equity capital from a group of global investors as it looks to expand airport infrastructure and scale its integrated aviation platform in India.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), has signed binding agreements with Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds for the investment.

The transaction values Adani Airport Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion.

Funds to Drive Airport Expansion

The fresh capital will support three major growth areas. AAHL plans to expand and modernise infrastructure across its airport portfolio while increasing capacity to handle 200 million passengers annually.

The company will also accelerate its Adani Airport City developments, with around 22 million square feet of mixed-use development planned in the first phase.

A portion of the investment will be used to expand passenger-facing and non-aeronautical businesses, including ground-handling operations.

Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL, said the investment marks an important milestone in building the Adani Airports platform. He added that greater air connectivity can support trade, tourism, employment and regional development.

AAHL Operates Eight Airports

AAHL currently manages eight airports across India and accounts for more than 23% of the country's total passenger traffic.

CEO Arun Bansal said the company intends to build capabilities to scale AAHL into one of the world's largest airport platforms, supported by India's aviation growth and rising consumer spending.

The latest fundraise follows Adani Enterprises' Rs 15,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) completed in July 2026.

The company said the two transactions demonstrate the Adani portfolio's continued access to large pools of long-term domestic and global institutional capital as it expands its infrastructure businesses.