Indian Aviation Traffic Growth To Slow To 1-3% In FY27 Amid Fuel Price, Geopolitical Pressures: ICRA | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: India’s civil aviation sector is set to face a protracted period of sluggish growth as escalating geopolitical volatility in West Asia, persistent supply chain bottlenecks and stubborn fuel prices continue to weigh on air travel. According to new projections from credit rating agency ICRA, total air passenger traffic at Indian airports is expected to grow by a modest 1% to 3% in the financial year 2026-27, reaching between 424 million and 432 million passengers.

The conservative guidance follows a visibly subdued FY2026, during which total passenger traffic edged up just 2% to 420 million, compared to 412 million in FY2025. The sharp deceleration highlights the compounded impact of external shocks and domestic operational constraints that have clipped the wings of one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

The primary drag on performance stems from the ongoing West Asian crisis, which severely disrupted long-haul international corridors linking India to Europe and the Middle East.

International travel faces pressure

According to ICRA, international passenger volumes and aircraft movements in March 2026 plunged by roughly 20% annually and 17% month-on-month, directly caused by airspace closures, reroutings and reduced passenger demand.

Although international travel managed a steady month-on-month recovery through the late spring, international passenger volumes remained down by 9% year-on-year over the first four months of FY2027.

Supply challenges impact operations

Beyond global conflict, domestic operations have been hampered by structural supply-side headaches, such as groundings of Indian aircraft due to engine maintenance issues and global supply chain bottlenecks.

Industry experts believe that the strict adherence to updated flight duty time limitations guidelines constrained pilot deployment and led to selective schedule rationalisations across networks.

Overall flight movements grew by just 1% in FY2026 and are projected to linger between 0% and 2% in FY2027.

While domestic movements may benefit from a low statistical base, international movements remain severely constrained by the West Asian crisis and soft global economic activity.

Airport operators remain resilient

Despite muted volume growth, airport operators present a surprisingly resilient financial picture, as ICRA forecasted that airport revenues across its sample set will expand by 6% to 8% in FY2027.

The top-line growth is driven by incoming tariff revisions for the current control period, alongside strong momentum in non-aeronautical streams – such as retail, duty-free, dining and real estate monetisation.

Operating margins for airport operators are expected to remain robust at around 50% through both FY2027 and FY2028.

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Infrastructure spending continues

Crucially, ICRA estimated that long-term infrastructure commitments will remain unaffected by short-term turbulence as capital expenditure across the sector is projected to cross Rs 1 lakh crore over the next four to five years.

The buildout includes several greenfield developments, major brownfield capacity upgrades at overcrowded metros and modernisation schemes spearheaded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

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