Adani Unveils ₹20,000-Crore Airport City Plan Across 6 Airports, Mumbai-Navi Mumbai To Lead |

Mumbai: Adani Airport City Limited (AACL) on Thursday announced an ambitious programme to develop integrated airport cities spanning over 655 acres across six airports in five states, including 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The project will create integrated airport cities featuring hospitality, retail, business, entertainment and convention infrastructure with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the first phase.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary AACL, will develop about 22 million sq ft across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati. The development represents an investment of more than Rs20,000 crore in the first phase and nearly 70% of the planned investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

According to the Adani Group, the developments are designed as integrated, walkable urban districts where travellers, businesses and local communities can access hotels, offices, retail, dining, entertainment and convention facilities within environments seamlessly integrated with airport, metro and city transport infrastructure. The project is said to be inspired by globally successful airport districts such as Singapore's Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam's Schiphol and Seoul's Incheon.

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AAHL’s director Jeet Adani said, “Around the world, the most successful airport districts have become centres of commerce, tourism and urban growth. As India's aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation. We are creating a network of integrated urban destinations where airports become catalysts for investment, employment, better passenger experiences and the long-term growth of the cities they serve.”

According to AAHL, the Airport City model is designed around connectivity and experience and the districts are being planned as natural extensions of the airport ecosystem. By integrating hotels, workplaces, retail, entertainment and convention facilities within a single master-planned environment, the project aims to create “vibrant, walkable destinations that contribute to the economic vitality of the surrounding cities.”

As part of the initiative, AAHL has signed hotel management agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five luxury and premium hotels, including the debut of the Kimpton brand in India. The company is also engaging with leading domestic and international partners across hospitality, food and beverage, retail and entertainment.

“These developments are being designed with leading global design and engineering partners and informed by emerging trends in hospitality, retail, workplaces and entertainment. Our objective is to create vibrant districts that combine connectivity with experience, generating economic activity, employment and long-term value for the communities around them,” Adani added.

AAHL added that all Airport City projects have received ‘Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design’ (LEED) Gold pre-certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), which highlights the group’s focus on resource efficiency, sustainable design, walkability and high-quality public spaces.

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