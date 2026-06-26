Complaint Seeks Probe Into Drone Use Over Navi Mumbai Flamingo Habitat | X @supriyasahuias

Navi Mumbai: A citizen has lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra Forest Department's Mangrove Cell, seeking an investigation into the alleged use of a drone over flamingo habitats in Navi Mumbai and demanding action against those responsible for disturbing migratory birds in the ecologically sensitive wetlands.

The complaint, registered under ID 2178 through the Mangrove Suraksha platform, was filed by environmental activist Seema Tank on June 23.

It pertains to an Instagram reel allegedly showing aerial footage captured by a drone over a flamingo congregation site in the Seawoods-Karave area.

According to the complaint, the reel, posted by an Instagram account not only features drone footage but also promotes the location, potentially encouraging more visitors to flock to the wetland during the flamingo season.

"The use of drones in close proximity to flamingos and other migratory birds can significantly disturb their feeding, nesting and resting behaviour, and may even cause injury," Tank stated in her complaint addressed to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell.

She pointed out that environmentalists and conservation groups have repeatedly flagged concerns regarding drone operations around Navi Mumbai's key bird habitats, including the TS Chanakya wetlands, NRI wetlands, DPS Lake and adjoining mangrove ecosystems.

The complaint notes that authorities have recently initiated action against unauthorised drone operations near flamingo habitats and urges officials to determine whether the filming was carried out in violation of wildlife, wetland, aviation, forest and environmental regulations.

Tank has requested the Forest Department to verify whether the necessary permissions were obtained for drone operations in or around sensitive bird habitats, identify the drone operator and initiate legal action if any violations are established.

"Recreational drone activity and social media content creation in these fragile ecosystems can have long-term consequences for migratory birds and their habitats. I request the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and inform citizens about the action taken," she said.

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