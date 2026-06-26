Navi Mumbai: Merchant Navy Officer Survives Near-Fatal Ducati Crash After 50-Doctor Team Saves Life, Limb |

Navi Mumbai: A 37-year-old Ducati rider who had suffered catastrophic injuries in a high-speed crash at Sanpada in May has made a remarkable recovery after a team of more than 50 doctors and caregivers at a Navi Mumbai hospital, battled to save both his life and his limb.

Ali Raza Khalafay, a high-ranking officer in the Merchant Navy, sustained more than 15 fractures, a traumatic rupture of the aorta, severe blood loss, pelvic fractures and a crushed right arm after his motorcycle collided with a four-wheeler at Moraj Junction in Sanpada in the early hours of May 14.

Khalafay was initially taken to another hospital before being referred to Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai in a critical condition. Doctors said he arrived with dangerously low blood pressure, multiple fractures involving the pelvis, femur and both arms, and a crushed right forearm with no detectable pulse. Most critically, imaging revealed a traumatic rupture of the aorta — the body's main blood vessel — an injury that can prove fatal within minutes if left untreated.

Upon his arrival, Dr Nitin Jagasia and the emergency team activated the hospital's rapid response and trauma management system. A primary survey and initial stabilisation were completed within 15 minutes. Imaging studies led by Dr Smriti Jha and her team were carried out immediately, while specialists from multiple departments assembled to formulate a treatment strategy. Within an hour, the patient was shifted to the operation theatre for a series of life-saving and limb-saving procedures under a damage-control orthopaedics approach.

A multidisciplinary team involving orthopaedic surgeons, plastic and reconstructive surgeons, cardiovascular specialists, emergency physicians, intensivists and nursing staff worked simultaneously to stabilise his condition. The orthopaedic team spent nearly two-and-a-half hours controlling pelvic instability and stabilising multiple fractures, while plastic surgeons worked to salvage the crushed right forearm. At the same time, the cardiovascular team prepared for emergency endovascular repair of the ruptured aorta, arranging a customised stent even before the patient reached the cath lab.

Doctors outlined a carefully coordinated treatment timeline. On the day of admission, trauma activation, emergency stabilisation, imaging and multiple blood transfusions were carried out, followed by life-saving surgeries. During the first week, Khalafay remained in the intensive care unit on ventilator support under continuous monitoring. He also developed kidney-related complications, which were successfully treated. In the weeks that followed, he underwent fracture fixation surgeries, vacuum-assisted wound therapy and reconstructive plastic surgery. Physiotherapy, nutritional support and rehabilitation were initiated as his condition improved, focusing on gradual mobilisation and functional recovery.

By the third week, Khalafay was shifted from the ICU to the ward, where intensive rehabilitation continued. He is currently mobile with assistance and is due to be discharged on Friday. Doctors said it will take another two to three months before his pelvis can bear full body weight, allowing him to stand and walk independently.

Speaking on the accident through a video camera from his hospital room, Khalafay said his survival without head injuries was largely due to protective riding gear.

"I have been riding since 2011 and this is the first accident I have ever had. The reason I did not suffer any head injury is because I was wearing a helmet and all the necessary riding gear. It was sheer bad luck that the accident happened that day. I have never ridden a motorcycle without proper gear, and I believe it is of utmost importance for every rider," he said.

"This was one of the most challenging polytrauma cases we have managed," said Dr Sameer Chaudhari, Consultant Trauma, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai. "The patient arrived with multiple fractures, pelvic instability and a severely crushed right upper limb with no palpable pulse, making limb salvage a major concern. Timely intervention and close coordination between multiple specialties played a crucial role in saving both his life and limb."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/