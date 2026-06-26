Mumbai Accident: Taxi Collides With BEST Switch Electric Bus At Colaba Depot; No Injuries Reported

A taxi and a BEST Switch electric bus were damaged after colliding near the entrance of Colaba Depot | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 25: A taxi collided with a BEST Switch electric bus near the entrance of the Colaba Depot late on Wednesday night, damaging both vehicles but leaving all passengers and crew unharmed.

Taxi Crashes Into Bus

The incident took place around 11.20 pm when a bus operating on Route A-138/31 was returning from Backbay Depot to Colaba Depot.

According to BEST officials, the bus was taking a right turn into the depot entrance when a taxi approaching from the opposite direction allegedly at high speed crashed into the front of the bus.

The impact damaged the front portion of the taxi and the bus's front bumper. No injuries were reported to the bus driver, conductors or the taxi occupants.

Police Register Case

Police have registered a TAD dated June 24 against the taxi driver as part of the legal procedure, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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The incident once again highlights the need for greater caution by motorists near bus depots and other transport hubs, particularly during night hours when visibility is lower and vehicles are entering or exiting operational premises.

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