4 Killed, 2 Injured In Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and two others sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a truck on the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Titrod, close to Sitamau, on Thursday afternoon.

The death toll later rose to four after the two injured victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The collision trapped the occupants inside the car. Villagers and the expressway maintenance team rescued the victims and shifted them to the hospital. Police reached the spot, inspected the accident site and launched an investigation.

The truck driver fled after the accident, and police have launched a search for him.

Police identified the deceased as Sachin Gangadhar, Sandeep, Rajendra Kovde and Ravindra Kale, all residents of Aurangabad. The injured were identified as Abdul Khaleel (30) and Umar (32), who are undergoing treatment.

According to police, the group was travelling from Aurangabad to Delhi to purchase mobile equipment when the car crashed into the truck near Titrod.

However, another account suggested they were travelling from Ratlam towards Kota, Rajasthan.

Sitamau Police Station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said the victims' families had been informed and were expected to reach Mandsaur by late Thursday night or Friday morning.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted after the family members arrive.