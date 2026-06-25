'No Proper Fire Safety, No Permission To Operate' 18 More Buildings Sealed In Indore After Lucknow Tragedy-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent fire tragedy in Lucknow, authorities in Indore have stepped up inspections of commercial and public buildings to check compliance with fire safety norms.

As part of the ongoing drive, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the district administration sealed 18 more establishments on Wednesday for safety violations.

Officials said the action was taken against coaching centres, libraries, a hotel, and industrial units where inspections revealed serious shortcomings in fire safety arrangements.

With the latest operation, the number of buildings sealed in the city for failing to meet fire safety requirements has climbed to 151.

The Issues Found

Teams from the fire department and building permission branch inspected several high-occupancy establishments and found issues such as non-functional firefighting systems, inadequate emergency exits, and the absence of mandatory safety equipment.

INDORE...लगता है पोलोग्राउंड की फैक्टरीज को है अग्निकांड का इंतजार..प्रशासन की जांच में हुआ खुलासा

केमिकल पेपर पेंट फैक्ट्री की जांच में पाई गई भारी फायर सेफ्टी अनियमितता...

रौनक पेंट्स , पेपर लिंक सहित अन्य फैक्ट्री पर एक्शन ....

कलेक्टर शिवम वर्मा के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन… pic.twitter.com/hd2vv2tq6E — HBTV News (@hb_tvnews) June 24, 2026

The establishments sealed during the drive included Champion Coaching & Library, CMC Coaching, A-1 Banking Classes, Sagar Yadav Classes, Winners Institute, Excellence Library, Swadhyay Library, Your Silence Library, Hotel Aarav, and several other libraries and coaching institutes.

Meanwhile, a joint administrative team inspected factories in the Polo Ground Industrial Area and sealed five industrial units after finding major fire safety deficiencies.

CatalyseR, Unacademy Among 21 Coaching Centres SEALED! 14 Other Commercial Establishments Also Shut#MadhyaPradesh #Indorehttps://t.co/EdkVmEkj0P — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 24, 2026

The action was taken against Raunak Paint Factory, Star Paint, Paper Trend Link Private Limited, Sara Foam, and Vadilal Chemical.

Officials have directed property owners to install the required fire safety systems and maintain them regularly. Authorities said inspections will continue across the city, and sealed premises will be allowed to reopen only after all safety norms are met.