 'No Proper Fire Safety, No Permission To Operate' 18 More Buildings Sealed In Indore After Lucknow Tragedy-- VIDEO
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HomeIndore'No Proper Fire Safety, No Permission To Operate' 18 More Buildings Sealed In Indore After Lucknow Tragedy-- VIDEO

'No Proper Fire Safety, No Permission To Operate' 18 More Buildings Sealed In Indore After Lucknow Tragedy-- VIDEO

Following the recent Lucknow fire tragedy, Indore authorities sealed 18 more establishments, including coaching centres, libraries, a hotel, and five industrial units. Officials found non-functional firefighting systems, no proper emergency exits, and missing safety equipment. With the latest action, the total number of buildings sealed in Indore for fire safety violations has reached 151.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
'No Proper Fire Safety, No Permission To Operate' 18 More Buildings Sealed In Indore After Lucknow Tragedy-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent fire tragedy in Lucknow, authorities in Indore have stepped up inspections of commercial and public buildings to check compliance with fire safety norms.

As part of the ongoing drive, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the district administration sealed 18 more establishments on Wednesday for safety violations.

Officials said the action was taken against coaching centres, libraries, a hotel, and industrial units where inspections revealed serious shortcomings in fire safety arrangements.

With the latest operation, the number of buildings sealed in the city for failing to meet fire safety requirements has climbed to 151.

The Issues Found

Teams from the fire department and building permission branch inspected several high-occupancy establishments and found issues such as non-functional firefighting systems, inadequate emergency exits, and the absence of mandatory safety equipment.

The establishments sealed during the drive included Champion Coaching & Library, CMC Coaching, A-1 Banking Classes, Sagar Yadav Classes, Winners Institute, Excellence Library, Swadhyay Library, Your Silence Library, Hotel Aarav, and several other libraries and coaching institutes.

Meanwhile, a joint administrative team inspected factories in the Polo Ground Industrial Area and sealed five industrial units after finding major fire safety deficiencies.

The action was taken against Raunak Paint Factory, Star Paint, Paper Trend Link Private Limited, Sara Foam, and Vadilal Chemical.

Officials have directed property owners to install the required fire safety systems and maintain them regularly. Authorities said inspections will continue across the city, and sealed premises will be allowed to reopen only after all safety norms are met.

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