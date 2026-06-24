4 Injured After Gas Pipeline Bursts During Digging Work In Indore-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people suffered burn injuries after a major fire broke out when an underground gas pipeline was damaged during excavation work in Indore's Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Suman Nagar Jain Temple when workers were carrying out digging work in the area.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the moment the damaged gas pipeline burst into flames. The footage captures a massive fireball erupting at the site, vehicles moving nearby, and people running to safety amid panic and confusion.

Several onlookers can be seen scrambling to escape as the blaze spread rapidly through the area.

Watch the VIDEO below :

इंदौर के विजय नगर में गैस पाइप लाइन फटने से आग लग गई जिससे 4 लोग झुलस गए। नगर निगम यहां वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग के लिए बोरिंग कर रहा था जिससे अवंतिका गैस पाइप लाइन फटी। उसी दौरान बाइक से गुजर रहे चार लोग झुलसे। अवंतिका कंपनी के इंजीनियर का कहना है कि हर जगह चेतावनी बोर्ड लगे है pic.twitter.com/XOFat92HPO — Anuj chaudharyy (@anujchnewspost) June 24, 2026

According to officials, the excavation accidentally damaged a gas pipeline, leading to a leak. Moments later, the leaking gas caught fire, creating a massive blaze that caused panic among residents and people nearby.

Fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The accident also disrupted gas supply to around 10,000 households for several hours.

Among those injured was a woman social media influencer who was passing through the area on a two-wheeler when flames suddenly shot up from the damaged pipeline.

A nearby vehicle repair shop worker was also injured while trying to help her. Two other men present at the spot suffered burn injuries as well.

All four injured persons were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Doctors said they are stable and under observation.

Officials from the gas company said no permission had been taken before carrying out the digging work.

They claimed workers continued excavation despite clear markers indicating the presence of a gas pipeline underground.

Hindistan’da yapılan bir yol çalışmasında doğalgaz patlaması yaşandı.



Yoldan geçen insanlar kaçmayı başarsa da, çalışma sırasında boruya yakın olan 4 işçi yanarak yaralandı. pic.twitter.com/M2kUTceHPw — Serkan Tanyildizi (@srkntnyldz) June 24, 2026

Meanwhile, civic officials said preliminary information suggests the digging was being done for a groundwater recharge structure.

Police have started action in the matter and are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident.