43-Year-Old Labourer Burnt Alive After LPG Cylinder Explodes While He Tries To Light 'Bidi' In MP's Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old labourer was burnt to death in his locked room on Tuesday night after a small LPG cylinder exploded in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The man was alone in the room, heavily intoxicated and trying to light a *bidi* or cigarette.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Nadipar Taal area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Thatipur police station in Gwalior city.

The police have taken the body into custody and initiated an investigation.

According to information provided by the Thatipur police and family members, the deceased was identified as 43-year-old Vijay Shakya, son of Ramcharan Shakya, a resident of Nadipar Taal, who earned his living as a labourer. Vijay was the youngest of four brothers.

Family members stated that Vijay's wife had passed away due to illness just about a month ago. Since her death, Vijay had been in a state of deep shock and depression, turning to alcohol to cope with his grief.

Family stated that around 1 AM on Tuesday, they suddenly saw fierce flames and smoke billowing from the window and door of Vijay's room. His brother and other relatives immediately broke down the door, making every effort to rescue Vijay and extinguish the fire; however, the blaze spread so rapidly that by the time it was brought under control, Vijay had sustained 100% burns and succumbed on the spot.

According to the SHO, given that the deceased was heavily intoxicated, it is highly likely that his clothes or bedding caught fire while he was lighting a 'bidi' or cigarette during the night. Due to severe intoxication, Vijay was unable to save himself or raise an alarm, resulting in this tragic accident

The police have prepared an inquest report, sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and initiated an investigation after registering a case.