Twisha Sharma's Death Case: CBI Records Statements Of AIIMS Bhopal Doctors And Collects Inputs | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday intensified its probe into the suspicious death of Twisha, with a team visiting AIIMS Bhopal to record statements of doctors who first checked Twisha when she was brought to the hospital and those who conducted the first post-mortem examination.

The CBI team remained on the hospital premises for nearly two hours and conducted a detailed examination of the sequence of events surrounding the case.

During the visit, the investigators recorded statements of doctors and medical staff associated with Twisha's treatment and discussed various medical aspects of the case.

According to sources, the CBI officials interacted with the doctors and staff who were on duty at the time and sought details regarding the condition in which Twisha was brought to the hospital.

The agency also held detailed discussions with doctors involved in conducting the post-mortem.

Officials reportedly sought information on the post-mortem procedure, the basis for preparing the report and other technical aspects related to the examination.

During the last court hearing, the CBI had informed the court that it had not yet received the report of the second post-mortem. However, the agency's visit to AIIMS Bhopal on Tuesday has led to speculation that it may have now obtained the report.

The second post-mortem was conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi following a demand by Twisha's family.