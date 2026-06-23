Pulse Polio Campaign In Gwalior On June 28; Officials Ramp Up Preparations | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have intensified for Gwalior’s Pulse Polio campaign on June 28, targeting all children aged 0 to 5. Additional Collector Kumar Satyam presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, the Additional Collector instructed Health Department officials to ensure that no child in the district aged 0 to 5 years is left without the polio dose.

Directives were issued to ensure an effective action plan, 100% training coverage, and extensive publicity.

He mentioned that instructions have been issued to provide ANMs and ASHA workers with a list of children by name.

Special emphasis will be placed on bringing the maximum number of children to polio booths for vaccination on the first day of the campaign.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr M.S. Sagar stated that the Pulse Polio campaign would be conducted across the district on June 28.

Under this campaign, all children aged 0 to 5 years will be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

Micro-plans have been prepared at both the district and block levels for this purpose.

Teams to visit homes for missed children

According to the Health Department, children who are unable to receive the polio dose on June 28 for any reason will be administered the vaccine through a door-to-door drive on June 29 and 30.

District Immunisation Officer Dr R.K. Gupta stated that the training of all teams is underway, and adequate vaccine availability is being ensured at every focal point.

He emphasised that the campaign's objective is to deliver the polio dose to every child in the district.

The Health Department has appealed to citizens to take their children (aged 0 to 5 years) to the nearest polio booth for vaccination and to cooperate in the campaign for a polio-free India.