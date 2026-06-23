'Chacha' Caught Helping 'Bhatija' During D.El.Ed English Paper Exam In Gwalior, Both Arrested | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 'chacha' was caught by an invigilator red-handed for Impersonating his 'bhatija' during D.El.Ed. exam in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

He was writing the answer sheet for the English paper, posing as the actual candidate.

The incident occurred on June 22. The D.El.Ed. first-year examination was being conducted at the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Kalpi Bridge Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Gola Ka Mandir police station.

Acting on a complaint from the exam centre, the police have registered a case against both individuals for fraud and violations of the Examination Act and have initiated an investigation.

Monu Dhakad was scheduled to take the English paper under Roll Number 36141704.

Meena Dhakad, the invigilator assigned to Room No. 1, was verifying the candidates' admit cards and identity proofs when she noticed a discrepancy between the documents and the photograph of one of the candidates.

Upon examining the admit card and Aadhaar card, the invigilator discovered that the young man sitting in the exam hall was not the actual candidate, Monu Dhakad.

Instead, it was Santosh Dhakad, Monu's paternal uncle and son of Ramvilas Dhakad, a resident of Village Chauki, Kailaras.

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Santosh Dhakad arrived at the exam centre with Monu’s admit card and Aadhaar card and was writing the answer sheet in his place.

The invigilator immediately informed the centre superintendent and other officials. Subsequently, the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police.

During police interrogation, the suspect, Santosh Dhakad, stated that Monu is his nephew. He explained that since Monu was weak in English, he had stepped in to take the English paper on his behalf.

The suspect told the police that he had not realised this would amount to such a serious offence.

Police are investigating whether any money changed hands.

A case has been registered against both suspects, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Additionally, an investigation is underway to determine whether any financial transaction took place between the two regarding the examination.