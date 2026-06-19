Gwalior Man Duped Of ₹11 Lakh On Promise Of 2 PM Awas Yojana Flats; 3 Booked | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fraud case of ₹11 lakh has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior where a man was allegedly cheated on the promise of getting two flats in a government housing complex, officials said on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Bahodapur area and the flats were promised on Sagar Tal Road.

The complainant said that the accused had claimed that his brother was a patwari and had strong links in the administration, which helped him gain his trust.

According to the complaint, Manoj Mangal, a resident near Baba Kapoor Dargah in suburban Gwalior, came in contact with Ajay Srivastava, a resident of Ghasmandi.

Ajay told him that his brother, Anand alias Anni Srivastava, was a patwari and could arrange flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Ajay allegedly promised to get two flats for Manoj at ₹5.5 lakh each and took a total of ₹11 lakh from him. To strengthen his trust, he even handed over two fake receipts of ₹25,000 each.

When Manoj did not receive the flats even after a long time, he questioned the accused.

However, Ajay kept delaying the matter by asking for one more month repeatedly.

During this period, he also made Manoj speak on the phone with Anand, who introduced himself as a patwari and assured him that the flats would be arranged soon.

Later, when Manoj demanded his money back, neither the flats were provided nor the amount was returned. He approached the police station and lodged a complaint, but no FIR was registered.

After continuous delays by police, Manoj moved the court. Following the court’s intervention, police finally registered an FIR against three people, including the man who claimed to be a patwari.

The investigation is now underway.