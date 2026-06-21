Newlywed Couple Found Hanging At Home After Heated Argument In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newlywed couple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior hanged itself death with the same rope after smashing their phones over a feirce fight, as reported on Sunday.

During preliminary investigation, police found two broken mobile phones and a plate of untouched food on the site.

According to information, the incident happened under the jurisdiction of Hastinapur police in Gwalior.

The deceased were identified as Vinod and Laxmi, who were found hanging from the same rope, who got married in April 2025.

Evidence suggests a heated argument took place before the incident; items were scattered across the room, and both their mobile phones were found smashed.

Additionally, a plate containing food, served but uneaten, was found at the scene. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

They were married with great pomp in April 2025. Recently, both of them had gone to attend a wedding ceremony organised at Laxmi's maternal home in Bhind.

According to family members and neighbours, a dispute arose between the two over some issue the moment they stepped into the house.

The police were left stunned the moment they opened the door; Lakhan Singh’s son, Vinod, and daughter-in-law, Lakshmi, were found hanging from the same noose.

Major puzzle for police to solve

However, the most critical question facing the police now is - what exactly happened, or what transpired within the in-laws' household, to trigger such a violent and fatal dispute between the couple?

Since both mobile phones are completely damaged, efforts are being made to recover data, recent calls, and chat logs with the help of cyber experts.

The police are also summoning Lakshmi’s family from her maternal home to Gwalior to record their statements.

The Hastinapur police registered a case, and Statements from both families, including the wife's maternal family, will be recorded.

The broken mobile phones are being sent to a forensic laboratory to uncover the actual cause of the dispute.