Inter-State Child Trafficking Racket Busted, Two Infants Rescued From Gwalior | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi Police have busted an inter-state child trafficking syndicate operating across multiple states, arresting 13 people, including alleged traffickers, mediators, buyers and a hospital owner, and rescued five infants, including two from Gwalior, an official said.

The racket was unearthed following a decoy operation near RK Ashram Metro Station in Paharganj. Police said the arrested buyers include Mukesh and Reema Pal of Gwalior, who allegedly purchased two infants.

Police caught three accused who were allegedly attempting to sell a newborn baby boy, aged about four to five days, to decoy customers. A token amount of Rs 20,000 was also paid to them.

According to investigators, Jyoti was a key coordinator of the syndicate and sourced newborns through intermediaries. One of the accused, Saybabhai Ghamar alias Kalia, allegedly supplied infants from Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Doctor facilitated illegal adoptions

Investigators found the alleged involvement of Dr Viveki, owner of Heera Multi Speciality Hospital in Begampur, who facilitated illegal adoptions by sheltering trafficked infants at the facility, identifying prospective buyers among childless couples seeking fertility treatment and arranging fabricated medical and birth-related documents to establish false parentage.