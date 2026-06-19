8-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Gwalior; Family Accuses Neighbour Of Beating Her To Death | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday morning, a day after she had gone out to play with other children.

According to informaion, the incident took place in Bara village under the Old Cantonment Police Station area.

Her family alleged that a neighbour beat her to death after injury marks were found on her body. Police have detained the accused and launched an investigation.

According to reports, the deceased girl was identified as Alina and lived with her father and two siblings.

On Thursday evening, she was playing with other children when she entered the home of a neighbour, Aamin Khan, and took some money from a piggy bank kept there.

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It is reported that when Aamin Khan returned home, he found the money missing. After making inquiries in the neighbourhood, he suspected the girl. Later, she was found at a nearby shop drinking a cold drink.

When questioned sternly, she admitted to taking the money and revealed where she had hidden it.

Her family alleges that during the questioning, the neighbour assaulted and severely mistreated the girl.

However, some locals stated that while they saw the questioning taking place, they did not witness any physical assault.

Girl did not wake up next morning

When Alina did not wake up on Friday morning, her family discovered she had died. Her father then informed the police and accused the neighbour of murdering his daughter.

The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed injury marks on the girl's body.

The cause of death and the subsequent course of action will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating all aspects of the matter.