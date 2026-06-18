Abducted Boy Last Seen At Bhopal Railway Station, Search Intensified | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The search for six-year-old Ansh Maina, who went missing from the Idgah Hills area under Koh-e-Fiza police station limits, continued on Thursday, with police focusing on Bhopal Railway Station after fresh CCTV footage emerged.

According to police, the child was last seen alone on Platform No. 2 of the railway station. Despite extensive efforts, his whereabouts remain unknown. Police are examining CCTV footage from the station and nearby areas to trace his movements.

Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge KG Shukla said that CCTV recordings show the boy moving around inside the railway station premises alone. “The child was last spotted on Platform No. 2.

There is a possibility that he may have boarded a train. Several police teams are engaged in the search operation and efforts are being made to trace him at the earliest,” he said.

Police had earlier detained a man believed to be mentally unstable, who was seen walking with the child in CCTV footage. However, questioning of the suspect has not yielded any concrete information regarding the boy's whereabouts.

Multiple teams have been deployed, and police are coordinating with railway authorities and nearby districts to locate the missing child.