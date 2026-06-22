Badlapur BMW Accident: Viral Video Allegedly Shows Car Being Driven At 251 Kmph Just Before Fatal Mumbai-Vadodara Highway Crash; 2 Dead

Mumbai: A shocking video allegedly showing a BMW speeding at 251 kmph moments before a fatal crash near Badlapur on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over reckless driving.

The horrific accident took place in the early hours of Sunday near Eranjad, killing two young residents of Badlapur and leaving another critically injured. The viral clip, believed to be a series of Instagram stories recorded by one of the occupants inside the car, shows the luxury sedan racing along the highway at dangerously high speeds.

Read this news today morning.

He was clocking 251 KM/HR on Delhi-Mumbai express way with two of his friends to celebrate b’day.



Result : Two occupants dead, one critical and admitted in hospital. pic.twitter.com/Xe2XkIjCzU — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) June 22, 2026

Video Shows Car Hitting 251 Kmph Speed

The video begins with visuals of the group leaving from a quiet residential locality before entering the highway. As the journey progresses, the car can be seen accelerating rapidly while loud music plays in the background. In one of the visuals, the vehicle’s speedometer can allegedly be seen touching 251 kmph shortly before the crash. Authorities are now verifying whether the viral footage was recorded during the same trip and just minutes before the accident.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 3 am when the BMW was travelling from Titwala towards Badlapur. Investigators suspect the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing it to ram into the central divider before overturning multiple times.

Read Also BMW Crash At Alleged 251 kmph Kills Two Badlapur Youths In Mumbai–Vadodara Highway

The impact was so severe that the luxury car was reduced to mangled metal. Eyewitnesses claimed debris from the vehicle and even body parts were scattered across a large stretch of the highway.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Dighe and Rikeba Jacob, both residents of Badlapur. They died on the spot due to the severity of the collision. A third occupant, identified as Anand, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the accident and are also examining the authenticity and source of the viral footage as part of the probe.

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