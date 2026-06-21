BMW Crash At Alleged 251 kmph Kills Two Badlapur Youths In Mumbai–Vadodara Highway | Representational Image

Thane: Two young residents of Badlapur were killed and another sustained critical injuries after the BMW they were travelling in, crashed on the Mumbai–Vadodara Highway in the early hours of Sunday. The impact was so devastating that the luxury sedan was reduced to mangled metal, while debris and human remains were reportedly scattered hundreds of metres across the highway. Preliminary information suggests the car was travelling at an alleged speed of 251 kmph moments before the crash.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday, near Eranjad while the BMW was travelling from Titwala towards Badlapur. Investigators believe the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing it to slam into the central divider before overturning multiple times.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Dighe and Rikeba Jacob, both residents of Badlapur. They died on the spot due to the severity of the impact. A third occupant, identified as Anand, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

Eyewitnesses described the crash as one of the most gruesome accidents witnessed on the highway in recent years. They claimed that the force of the collision was so immense that body parts of one of the victims were flung nearly 500 metres from the point of impact. The BMW was completely wrecked, with its components scattered across the roadway.

Sources said the three friends were returning to Badlapur after attending a birthday celebration in Titwala late on Saturday night when the tragedy struck.

A forensic team reached the accident site to collect evidence and assist investigators in reconstructing the sequence of events. Police have launched a detailed probe into the crash and are examining multiple angles, including the vehicle's speed and the possibility that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol.

However, officials have not yet confirmed whether intoxication played any role in the accident. Authorities said the exact cause of the crash will be established only after the forensic examination, mechanical inspection of the vehicle, and the results of the ongoing investigation.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over reckless speeding on Maharashtra's highways, with investigators expected to analyse electronic data from the luxury vehicle to determine its speed and movements in the moments leading up to the fatal collision.

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.