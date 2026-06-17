Mumbai-Pune Highway Accident: Three-Car Pile-Up On Missing Link Tunnel Near Borghat; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

Mumbai: Three-Car Pile-Up On Pune-Bound Missing Link Tunnel Near Borghat; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO | NextMinute News

Mumbai: A three-vehicle pile-up was reported on the Pune-bound carriageway of the Missing Link section near Borghat, causing substantial damage to all the vehicles involved. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to information shared by NextMinute News, the accident occurred when a Toyota Fortuner travelling from Mumbai towards Pune allegedly applied sudden brakes and came to a halt in the third lane. A Hyundai Verna following behind was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear of the Fortuner.

Borghat, Maharashtra — Three cars were involved in a chain accident on the cable-stayed bridge of the Pune-bound missing link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on, causing significant damage to the vehicles but no loss of life or injuries. The incident occurred… pic.twitter.com/mgUGlGOy1k — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 17, 2026

Moments later, a third vehicle travelling behind the Verna rammed into it, resulting in a chain collision involving all three vehicles. The impact of the crash led to significant damage, particularly to the Hyundai Verna, which was caught between the two vehicles.

Visuals from the spot show the black Toyota Fortuner mounted partially over the front section of the Hyundai Verna, while the third vehicle is seen lodged into the rear of the sedan. The force of the collision appears to have severely damaged both ends of the Verna, with its bonnet crumpled and lifted upward and its rear section extensively crushed.

The accident resulted in considerable damage to all three vehicles and briefly disrupted traffic movement on the Pune-bound stretch of the Missing Link corridor. However, no injuries to the occupants of any of the vehicles have been reported so far.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear, and further details are awaited. It is also yet to be known whether any mechanical failure, driver error, or road-related factors contributed to the chain-reaction crash.

Further updates are awaited as more information becomes available.

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