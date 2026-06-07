Head-On Collision On Nalasopara-Virar Link Road Leaves Five Injured, One Critical; Airbag Failure Worsens Tragedy For Some Victims | AI

Vasai: In yet another serious incident on the Nalasopara-Virar Link Road, two cars collided head-on on Saturday evening around 4:00 PM, leaving five people injured. The condition of one of the victims is reported to be critical. The list of injured includes a police officer and a jawan from the Maharashtra Security Force.

Details of the Collision

According to available information, a Hyundai Venue was traveling from Virar towards Nalasopara. Simultaneously, a Hyundai i20 was taking a turn from Nalasopara. The collision was so severe that both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The details of the accident highlight the critical role of safety features. In the Hyundai Venue, all airbags deployed in a timely manner. As a result, the occupants of that car—Assistant Police Inspector Porbe from Arnala Police Station and MSF Jawan Londe—escaped with only minor injuries.

Deadly Airbag Failure in Second Vehicle

In stark contrast, the airbags in the Hyundai i20 failed to open after the impact. This failure resulted in all three occupants of that vehicle suffering serious injuries. Of these three, the condition of one person is said to be extremely critical. All injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

This recent accident has brought the long-standing safety issues of the railway-parallel Nalasopara-Virar Link Road back into sharp focus. While the new road has significantly reduced the travel time between Nalasopara and Virar to just 10 minutes, the number of vehicles traveling at high speeds has also increased.

Residents Demand Urgent Action

Residents and commuters have frequently highlighted that the speed breakers previously installed on certain stretches of the road are broken and damaged. In the attempt to avoid these broken bumps, motorists often make sudden maneuvers, leading to accidents. Citizens are increasingly demanding that authorities implement proper safety measures on this road immediately to prevent further tragedies.

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