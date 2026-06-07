Tragedy On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Speeding Pickup Van Crushes 1.5-Year-Old Toddler Playing By Roadside | Representational image

Vasai: A heart-wrenching incident has taken place in front of the Solapur Dhaba near the Bapane flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. A speeding pickup van crushed a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler who was playing by the roadside, resulting in her painful death on the spot.

Victim Identified

The deceased child has been identified as Kavya Laxman Chauhan. Following the accident, the Naigaon Police successfully tracked down and arrested the fleeing driver within a few hours.

According to the received information, Laxman Jayram Chauhan (35) runs a tyre puncture repair shop next to the Solapur Dhaba near the Bapane flyover in Naigaon East. On Friday evening, around 5:00 PM, his three children—Divya, Jyoti, and 1.5-year-old Kavya—were playing in front of the shop.

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High-Speed Pickup Loses Control

During this time, a pickup van traveling at a high speed along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway lost control. The vehicle veered off course and headed straight towards the children. The impact was so severe that little Kavya came directly under the front wheel of the pickup van. The heavy wheel passed over her head, causing her tragic death on the spot.

Immediately after the collision, the driver fled the crime scene along with his vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Naigaon Police registered a case and launched a swift investigation. Utilizing technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police managed to arrest the absconding driver within just a few hours of the incident.

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